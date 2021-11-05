MYERS, Irene H.



94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her



loving family. She was born in Springfield on August 1, 1927, the daughter of John H. and Edith (Geiger) Horstman. Irene was employed by Ohio Bell



Telephone Co. and retired from Springfield City Schools in 1995. She was a longtime member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. She dedicated her life to caring for the love of her life, Benny and their children. After her retirement, her world revolved around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved and cared for. Survivors include her four children and spouses, Donald Myers, Steve (Lilian) Myers, Nancy Myers and Julie Medley (Lynn Mahar); six grandchildren, Allyson (Jake) Osborne, Kari (Damon) Bechstein, Britney Medley, Merissa (Aaron) Coffman, Anna (Matt) Moses and



Natalie Messenger; 11 great-grandchildren, Reagan, Miles, Emerson, Brayden, Kinsley, Cameryn, Grayson, Liam, Quinn, Amelia, and Aiden; one sister, Angela Martin and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her



husband of 62 years, Clarence "Benny" who died in 2014; brothers, John, Robert, Francis and Roger Horstman and



sisters, Mary Catherine Pauly, Betty Ebenger, Margaret



Chambers and Ann Falkenbach. Per Irene's request, no services will be held at this time. Memorial donations can be made in Irene's memory to Ohio's Hospice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

