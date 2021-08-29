MYERS, Judith

MYERS (Pitcher),



Judith Lynn "Judy"



Age 76, passed away peacefully at home Monday morning, August 23. Judy lived most of her life in West Chester and Loveland. She married her



beloved husband Ronald J. Myers in October 1993. She was mother to Jason (Kristen) Wallace and Dr. Jennifer



(Patrick) McClain, step-mom to Scott (Pam) Myers and Dr. Todd Myers, and grandmother to Lexi, Valory and Ellie Myers.



A visitation will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home in Ross, OH, from 11am-12pm.

