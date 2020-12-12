X

MYERS, Maureen L.

Maureen L. Myers, age 79, passed away peacefully

on December 9, 2020. She was born April 28, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, to Joseph

and Bernadine (Willoughby) Sullivan. She married her best friend and love of her life

Rodney E. Myers in 1966.

Maureen loved her kids and grandkids. She enjoyed going to all their sporting events and spending quality time with them.

She worked at Northridge IGA for 28 years and retired from Meijer after 17 years. She was a member of St. Bernard

Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Rodney; three children, Melissa (Rick) Dingledine, Rodney (Chris) Myers II,

Jennifer (James J. Jr.) Sigmon; four grandchildren, Michael

Pelfrey, Travis (Vanessa) Pelfrey, Mason Sigmon, and Morgan Sigmon; brothers, Mike (Darlene) Sullivan and Pat Sullivan;

sister, Debra Knaub; brother-in-law, Stacy (Linda) Myers;

sisters-in-law, Ann Sullivan and Ruby Fannon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Tom Sullivan; a sister, Sheila (Richard) Comer; sisters-in-law, Agnes (Nick) Ogden and Verda (Marion) Grindle; and brothers-in-law, Lowell (Norma) Myers and Bill Fannon.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday in St. Bernard Church. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial

contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or

www.stjude.org. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




