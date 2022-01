MYERS (Godsey),



Nadine Laverne



Age 80, of Troy, passed away on January 20, 2022, at Story Point Living in Troy. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thurs., Jan. 27, 2022, at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.



Visitation will be held on



Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.