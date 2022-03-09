MYERS, Robin



It is with extreme sadness and heavy hearts that we announce that Robin left this world to be united with family members who have moved on. Robin was born on February 6, 1944, to Susan Jones in Hamilton, Ohio.



Robin enjoyed day trips, fishing, trips to the casino and playing cards with friends and



family. Robin is survived 3 children: Steve (Jean) Williams, Bryon Scott (Heather) Williams



Kathy Back and Randy Stamper of Hamilton, Ohio. Robin has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robin is also survived by sister Carla (Pudge) Hobbs, brother Shelby Hobbs and several nieces. She is preceded in death by her husband Ray Myers, mother Susan Wilhoit, and sister and brother-in-law Cheryl and Tom Diver.



At the request of the family, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Research.

