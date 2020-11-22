MYNHIER, MARIE

MYNHIER (Banks), Marie



Marie Banks Mynhier, age 97, went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2020, at her residence in Villa Rica, GA, with her daughter Shary and



son-in-law, Brad by her side. She was formerly of Middletown. Marie was born September 22, 1923, in Wolfe County, KY, the daughter of Goebel and Donie (Tester) Banks.



Warren and Marie were the owner and operator of the Monroe (OH) Laundry and Dry Cleaning Center for 18 years. Marie was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and camping with family. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren; sons, Tim and Steve; grandson, Phillip; and two brothers, Reed and Bill. She is survived by her daughter and



son-in-law, Shary (Brad) Connell; grandsons, Brandon, Cody (Shelby) Connell and Shane Smith; granddaughters, Rachel



Elkins and Allison Newsome; eight great-grandchildren,



Jackson, Liam, Norah, Kyle, Caden, Julia, Corbin and Ryker and her brother, Vernon "Jack" Banks. Services were held on Thursday, November 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Go Fund Me account for medical expenses for Jackson's open heart surgery or directly to Marie's daughter, Shary Connell, if preferred.



Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

