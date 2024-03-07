Naff, Kenneth L.



KENNETH L. NAFF, 87, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. He was born in Dayton on August 2, 1936, the son of the late Fred and Mamie (Johnson) Naff. Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carol S. (Haines) Naff; sons, Kenneth L. "Buck" (Tovi) Naff Jr. and David L. Voisard; granddaughters, Tomi and Kasi; great grandsons, Zane and Dustin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by and his siblings, Charlotte King and Bill and Dick Naff. At Ken's request, no services will be observed. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





