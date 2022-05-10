dayton-daily-news logo
NAGEL, Merrille

NAGEL, Merrille Joy "Mimi"

Merrille Joy "Mimi" Nagel, age 62, of Fairfield, was

born October 8, 1959, in

Mason, Ohio, and passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, in her home. She retired from the Warren County Sheriff's Department and was one the first

female deputies in Warren County. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and family and her cats. Mrs. Nagel is survived by her husband Benjamin Nagel; one daughter Jennifer Lopez; three siblings Chris (Jeannette) Anderson, Mark Anderson, and Eric

Anderson. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

