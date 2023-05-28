Naguit, Roger



Naguit, Rogelio "Roger" San Jose age 85 of Rio Vista, California passed away Friday April 21st, 2023 at North Bay Health Medical Center. Roger was a resident of Kettering, Ohio for 45 years and more recently, Rio Vista since 2019. He was an employee of Superior Metal Products, more currently known as American Trim in Lima, Ohio for nearly 35 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Erlinda "Linda" Naguit , his mother Mercedes San Jose Naguit, and his father Florentino Naguit, son Jose Marie Naguit, sister Elena Naguit, brothers Edwardo, Rosauro, Florentino Jr, Roderico, and Danilo. He is survived by his children; Jason Naguit and Arabella Naguit Callejo; sisters, Erlinda Bay, Corazon Danishek, Natividad DeCastro, and Marrietta Cabonce; brothers Armando, Jaime, and Raymundo; grandchildren Barrett Isabella and Keenan Callejo and Olivia and Sidney Patrick Naguit. Also survived by his fiancé Maria Cielo Worthington. Mass of Christian Burial 1 pm Thursday June 1, 2023 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 4-8 pm Wednesday May 31, 2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd and from 12:30 to Mass time Thursday at the church. Memorial Contributions may be made to Reliv Kalogris Foundation. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

