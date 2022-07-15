NAGY, Jasper

NAGY, Jr., Jasper R. "Jack"



52, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in his home. Jack was born December 15, 1969, in Mansfield, Ohio, the son of Jasper R. Nagy and Brenda (Curry) Wells. In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Beth; granddaughter, Madalyn; five siblings, Randy (Pam) Nagy, Debra Workman, Tammy Nagy, Michael (Angela) Nagy and Candi (Robert) Highmiller; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Loretta and Dawn. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Latisha; sister, Sandra Whitt; his grandparents; and a nephew, John Workman. A Memorial Service will be held at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH, on Saturday, July 16 at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

