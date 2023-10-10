Naill, Scott Matthew



Naill, Scott M., 53, of Springfield, Ohio, suddenly passed away in Cincinnati, Ohio, on October 7, 2023. Born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 5, 1970, the son of Donald L. and Janice M. Naill. Scott had a passion for life and was incredibly dedicated to his career of teaching and promoting the HVAC/R field. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Wright State University and his Master of Science degree from the University of Dayton. As an instructor at the Upper Valley Career Center HVAC-R, Scott excelled as an instructor, winning numerous awards, including Instructor of the Year. His dedication to his students was unwavering, and he was even invited to bring his program to the White House. Scott took pride in helping his students find employment opportunities and maintained lasting relationships with many of them. Scott had many mentors he kept in contact within his life, and he was a mentor to so many. He always told his students to 'pay it forward and not to forget to give credit to those who got you where you are." Something Scott did regularly himself. During the summers, he worked for Rieck Services as a project manager/estimator-a career he also took pride in and worked at for over 30 years. He cultivated lifelong friendships and strong networks at both of his places of employment. Scott enjoyed participating in sporting clay shoots and fundraising events outside his profession. His love for the sport brought him joy and provided an outlet for relaxation and camaraderie. A sport his father taught him at a young age. Scott's other interests included being a St. Andrews Lodge NO-619 F & A.M. member. Scott is survived by his mother Janice Naill, his loving companion, Sondra Schneider, his son, Evan M. Naill, his uncle and aunt, Mark and Rita Naill, his aunt, Martha Rowland, and many cousins. His father, Donald L. Naill, and his brother, Michael A. Naill, preceded him in death. A service to honor Scott's life will occur on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Jason Naill officiating at the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM, and Masonic services will commence at 12:45 PM. The family kindly requests that contributions be made to Juvenile Diabetes in Scott's memory, as this was the fundraiser/event he was participating in at his passing.







