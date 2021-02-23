NALL, Lynn Zechman



Of Springfield, OH, was born Dec. 13, 1951, in McArthur, OH, and passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, after a two-year illness. Loretta proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy stationed in Italy, FL, and OH. With degrees in Psychology (Social Work minor) and Business, Loretta's career spanned management, counseling and social work advocating for children and families throughout FL, and OH. She loved helping others, researching and devoting herself to family. She enjoyed going to the library, watching movies and dining out. She was a music lover, poet and Elvis's #1 fan. She will be remembered and celebrated for her big heart and giving spirit. Loretta was preceded in death by her father, John Nall, brother Carl David Nall, sister Leslie Conley and her beloved cats, Jinger and Jessie. She is survived by her mother Lorraine (Jack) Boyer, brother James (Tammy) Nall, sisters Terry (Roger) Freeman, Kim Walker, Tracy Jones and Lisa Witt and many doted on nieces and nephews. Our gratitude to Dr. O'Malley, N.P. Arn and the OSU James team for their care. Donations to SICSA welcomed. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

