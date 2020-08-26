NANKIVELL, Betty Ann Betty Ann Nankivell, age 85, of West Milton, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was born February 28, 1935, to the late Arthur E. & Anna M. (Flemming) McCray in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband Donald Howell; second husband Paul Nankivell; siblings, Bob, Bill, Marge, Cliff, Dorothy and Dave. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children, Deborah (Robert) Guthrie of Greenville, Donald (Peg) Howell of Celina, Dana (April) Howell of Huber Heights, and David Howell of Port Charlotte, FL; dear companion, Lowell Millhouse of Brookville; best friend, Tawni Gettinger of West Milton; step-children, Ben, Peggy, Frank, David and Steve; 8 grandchildren and many step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and counting. Betty was the heart of her family and organizer of many fun family reunions and celebrations. She also loved camping with her dearest friend Lowell and was a faithful Cincinnati Reds fan. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Friday, August 28 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Township Trustees. Online memories of Betty may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com

