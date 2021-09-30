NAPIER, James

NAPIER, Sr., James M.



Born November 3, 1962, the 5th of 8 children born to the late Rev. James and Joanna Napier. Transitioned in to glory



Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital.



A native of Dayton, Ohio, he attended public schools. James



accepted Christ at an early age and loved preaching the word. He was a current member of St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. James leaves to cherish his memories son, James M., III; granddaughter, Genesis Napier; sisters, Evangelist Patricia Wright, Glenda L. Napier, Joyce (Tony) Harris, Sheila (Kenneth) Jordan; brothers, James A. Schooler, Eugene V. Schooler and Bryan S. (Tonya) Hinesman. Funeral service 12:00 Noon, Saturday, October 1, 2021, at St Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 3320 Nancy Ave., with Pastor Willie M. Bowman, officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service. Services arranged by Pryor Crematory & Funeral Home, Trotwood, Ohio.

