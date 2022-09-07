NAPIER, Katie

dayton-daily-news logo
Age 98, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, September 1. A native of Dayton, Ohio. She was a lifelong member of Corinthian Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memories daughters Mary L. Costner, Gloria J. Hill, Harriet L. Napier and daughter in the Lord Pamela (Mark) Davis, Dayton, Ohio, three grandchildren, George Ryan (Sara) Costner, Teresa (Michael) Hill and Rodney Hill, five great-grandchildren Gasmaine Underwood, Gamia Harris, Rodney Hill Jr., Kayden Hill, Symone Costner, one great-great-grandchild Cannon Harris-Brown all of Dayton, Ohio, favorite nephew Roger Haines, Dayton; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 12:00, Service 1:00 PM on September 8, Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. with Rev. P.E. Henderson Jr., officiating. Interment, West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

