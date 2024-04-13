Napier, Linda

Napier (Thomas), Linda Sue



We are sad to announce the passing of Linda Sue (Thomas) Napier, age 72 of Cincinnati, Ohio. Linda passed away on March 21, 2024 surrounded by her loved ones after a battle with cancer. Linda was born on December 22,1951 to Richard F. and Tsuyako Thomas Sr. in Otsu City, Japan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Haemon Napier. She is survived by her sisters Nancy Lyons, Mary (Giovani) Hatmaker, Susan (Mike) Little and one brother Richard F. (Gail) Thomas Jr., nieces, Dawna, Susan, Angela, Kristina, Sarah, Shannan, nephew David, 17 great nieces and nephews. Per Linda's request there will be no ceremony. Her final resting place will be Rose Hill Masolium.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com