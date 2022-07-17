NAPIER, Marie

NAPIER (Williams), Marie



Age 101, of Riverside, OH, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born May 22, 1921, in Ary, KY, the daughter of Stanley and Eliza (Campbell) Williams. The family moved to Enon, OH, in 1943. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband, Charles Thomas Napier in 2006. She is also preceded in death by three sisters: Blanche (Harry) Neller, Reda (Chris) Christensen and Glynn Veda (Don) Bruney and one brother, Harold (Frances) Williams. Marie is survived by one brother, Walter (Lil) Williams, a special niece, Becky (Christensen) Potts and family, and nephews David Neller, Billy Williams, Ricky Williams, and Doug Bruney and families, as well as two step-sons, Chuck Napier and Mark Napier, and step-daughter Tomma Lee (Napier) Carter and their families. Marie retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 1974 after 31 years of service. Her loving blue eyes and beautiful smile will forever be in our hearts. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 1-2 PM, Pastor Kevin Moehn will officiate funeral services at 2 PM following the visitation Wednesday at the Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324. Interment will be in Enon Cemetery following the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Dayton in Marie's memory at www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations. Condolences for the family can be made at



