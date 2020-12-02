NASH, Alma



Alma Nash, 89, of New Carlisle, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. She was born January 31, 1931, in Dorton, KY, the daughter of the late James and Martha Elkins. Alma was a founding member of First Baptist Church of New Carlisle.



Alma was a member of the Springfield Museum of Art



Association and The Ohio State Mother's Club. She is preceded in death by her husband Oscar Kenneth Nash and 12 siblings. Alma is survived by her children Dr. Deborah (Ron Mergler) Nash and Greg (Cindy) Nash; sisters Mazzella, Belva and



Vernila; grandchildren Tyler (Anna) Nash, Graham (Kerri) Spagnola, Jessica Anne Nash, Luke Spagnola and John Gabe Spagnola; great-grandchildren Avyn and Ryker Spagnola;



numerous nieces and nephews. The service to honor Alma will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 AM with



visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



