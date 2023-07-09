Nathaniel, Nancy

Nathaniel (Goodfellow), Nancy Jo



Nancy Jo Nathaniel, of Oklahoma City, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her home. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 15, 1942, the daughter of John and Betty (Bumgardner) Goodfellow.



A graduate of Northeastern High School and Miami University, Nancy worked as a school teacher, small business owner, and homemaker. A longtime member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Nancy participated in multiple ministries, missions, and outreaches. Nancy further lived out her faith by encouraging those around her and through mentoring, tutoring, and serving as a volunteer for numerous organizations and groups within her community. Whether golfing or cheering for her teams, Nancy's knowledge, love, and appreciation of competition and sports were always evident. Nancy treasured time with friends and family - especially her GREAT grandchildren.



Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Peter Nathaniel; two sons and their spouses, Bret and Meredith Nathaniel, Lexington, KY; Todd and Kelly Nathaniel, Lone Tree, CO; five grandchildren, Brendley, Crosby, Emery, Lexi, and Jeremy; her stepmother, Bernice Goodfellow, her sister, Anna Ruth and Stan Runyan; her brother, Jim and Sue Goodfellow; her stepsister, Debbie Bell; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Sue, and her parents.



After a visitation at 9:30 am, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 15th, at 10:30 am at Plattsburg United Church of Christ located at 1715 South Urbana Lisbon Road, South Charleston, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Plattsburg UCC (https://www.plattsburgucc.org/ PO Box 699, South Charleston, OH 45368) or Chapel Hill UMC/Whiz Kids or United Women in Faith (https://www.mychapelhill.org/give).



