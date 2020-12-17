NATION, Mary Jane



Age 85, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Jane Nation, and half-sisters, Barbara Wheeland and Marjorie Anderson. Mary is survived by her special friend, Linda Harmon and many people cared about her. She had worked for Rikes-Kumler Co. and volunteered with the Foster Grandparents Program of Dayton. Interment will be in Mound Hill Union Cemetery where she'll be laid to rest beside her parents. Condolences may be expressed at



