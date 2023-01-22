NEAL, Frances W. "Watt"



Frances W. Neal, "Watt", age 87, formerly of West Carrollton, passed away January 15, 2023. She was born in Russell Springs, KY, to the late Alvin S. and Ora Mae (Bault) Beane. Frances was a dedicated long time member of West Carrollton First Baptist Church on Elm Street. Frances worked at West Carrollton Schools starting out as a Substitute in the cafeteria and finishing her career as the Head Cook at Walter Shade School. She will be remembered by her two beloved daughters Lisa (James) Glenn, and Pamela (Robert) Knedler; her grandson Russell (Erin) Knedler; along with her two great-grandsons Levi and Lincoln Knedler. Private services will be held. If desired donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or to West Carrollton First Baptist Church in Frances' memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

