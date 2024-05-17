Neal, James A



James M. Neal, age 54, of West Milton, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Hospice of Miami County. He was born May 20, 1969 to the late Kenneth A. & Marta L. (Cox) Neal in California.







He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Patricia L. (Hepfer) Neal of 29 years; sons Christopher A. (Jamie C.) Hepfer of Dayton, and Wade A. (Sarah E.) Neal of Tipp City; grandchildren Samantha Hepfer, Lydia Neal, and David Hepfer.







James loved going fishing, working on cars, and cooking.







A celebration of life will held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Online memories of James may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com