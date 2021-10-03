NEER-ADKINS,



Elise Nicole



Elise Nicole Neer-Adkins, 36, of Springfield, passed away



September 26, 2021. She was born February 13, 1985, in



Tampa, Florida, the daughter of Ronald "Ike" and Belinda Gay (Bayes) Neer. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #397. She enjoyed drawing, writing, and arts and crafts. Survivors include her



father, Ronald "Ike" Neer; sister, Karla Marie Neer; and four children, Emma Nicole Adkins, Lily Marie Adkins, Haley Grace Adkins, and Paisley Layne Rogusky. She was preceded in death by her mother. A Celebration of Elise's Life will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 2:00 pm in the Eagles Ballroom, 1802 Selma Road. All are welcome. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.

