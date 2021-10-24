NEFF, Margaret J.



Margaret passed peacefully last week at the Suites at Walnut Creek at the age of 88. Known as Peg to her many friends and family, she was born in Youngstown, OH, to David E. Jones and Margaret Hunter Jones. She attended Rayen High School in Youngstown, graduating in 1950, and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1954 where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She was married to Robert S. Neff of Dayton, OH, in 1954 and spent the first two years of their marriage in Anchorage, Alaska, where she developed a lifelong appreciation of the state's natural beauty. They resettled in Dayton and Peg remained a Dayton resident ever since.



Peg was an avid knitter and loved to travel. Many of her most memorable trips included visits to Japan and China as well as cruises to Alaska, Scandinavia and through the Panama Canal. For many years, she enjoyed spending part of the winter months in Naples, FL, where her winter community at "The Seahorse" enjoyed much friendship and laughter. She also spent many summers in upstate New York at the non-profit Chautauqua Institution.



She was an active 65-year member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, volunteering in many capacities including Women of Westminster, Elder, the weekly sewing group that provided a steady stream of warm attire, and the "Project Blessing" meals program. Peg's other involvement included; volunteer, board member and president of the YWCA of Dayton, Dayton Women's Club member, Friends of Planned Parenthood, Lincoln Park knitting group, Delta Gamma alumnae and the service organization, the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Her compassion and generosity for others will be deeply missed.



Preceded in death by her parents and brother, David Jones. She is survived by her children, Sally Neff, Robert D. and



Carolyn Neff, John Neff and spouse Martha Taylor, Jane Stone; grandchildren, Dr. Robert T. Neff and spouse Christine Loncaric, Emily (Neff) and Mike Biddle, Evan and Taylor Neff as well as great-grandchildren, Marjorie Neff and Robert



Oliver Neff. Also survived by her niece, Laura (Jones) and Kurt Hubele and their children Matt, Caitlin, and Margaret as well as nephew David and Debra Jones and their children Dave, Tricia, Paul, and Jamie and their families.



Family will greet friends immediately following the Memorial Services which will be held 3PM on Friday, October 29 at Westminster Presbyterian, 125 N Wilkinson St, Dayton. Graveside committal will be held 10AM on Saturday, October 30 at David's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church of Dayton, Ohio, or the YWCA Dayton. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

