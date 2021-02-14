NEFF, Norman Charles



90, earned his angel wings February 8, 2021. He was born April 19, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late A. George and



Frances (Spatz) Neff. He is



preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne Bergman; brothers, Al, Joe and Ralph Neff. Norman is survived by his sweetheart and loving wife of 68 years, Peggy Liszak Neff; children, Stephanie (Harold) Gibson and Patrick (Lynnette) Neff; twin brother, Donald Neff, S.M.; son-in-law, Fred



Bergman; Alma Neff; grandchildren, Noelle, Matthew, Ethan, Jessica, Joseph, Laura and Douglas; great-grandchildren,



Margot and Mallory. Graduate of Chaminade H.S. 1949,



United States Navy, Korean War veteran, U.S.S. James E. Kyes. Retired from Rikes, Lazarus proudly serving 57 years. Norman had a huge, loving and giving heart. If you were lucky enough to know him you were truly blessed. Private Graveside Service, Memorial Mass to come at a later time. Until we meet again Dad. Visit his guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com.

