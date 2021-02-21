X

NEFF, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

NEFF, Robert Stone "Bob"

Of Kettering, Ohio, went from labor to rest on 1/18/2021. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, February 26, at 5pm with a livestream available to view on Routsong's YouTube channel.. Following the service, a private family burial at Woodland Cemetery. The family will be planning a celebration of Bob's life in early August. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Neff Family Fund, care of the Dayton Foundation, the Dayton Masonic Temple Foundation or the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation. And as he often said: "Remember the Good Times!" Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathies may be shared at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.