NEFF, Robert Stone "Bob"



Of Kettering, Ohio, went from labor to rest on 1/18/2021. A private memorial service will be held on Friday, February 26, at 5pm with a livestream available to view on Routsong's YouTube channel.. Following the service, a private family burial at Woodland Cemetery. The family will be planning a celebration of Bob's life in early August. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Neff Family Fund, care of the Dayton Foundation, the Dayton Masonic Temple Foundation or the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation. And as he often said: "Remember the Good Times!" Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathies may be shared at www.routsong.com.

