NEFF, Shirley

1 hour ago

NEFF (Eick, Walker),

Shirley Elaine

82, died peacefully at home on Monday, November 22, 2021. She leaves in life, two brothers and sisters-in-law, one sister, three sons and daughters-in-law, one daughter, seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her loyal companion, Baby Boy. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards or her slot machine, but mostly listening to country

music. Rest in peace, we love you. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




