NEHER, Mary M.

Mary M. Neher, 79, formerly of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1941, in Donnelsville, Ohio, the daughter of the late

William and Dorothy (Weimer) Rinehart. Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Adam John Neher and siblings, Laura Bock, Judy Young and Thomas Rinehart. She is

survived by her daughter and

son-in-law, Vera and Brian Sanford; son, Von Neher; and

sisters, Merrilyn Reese and DeDe Beher. Mary was a member of the Eastern Star, Norris Chapter and the First Lutheran Church in Donnelsville. She worked for Springfield Local School District in the cafeteria. Mary enjoyed doing word

puzzles, loved animals and adored her fur-grandbabies.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday,

November 24, 2020, from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Graveside service will follow at 3:45 p.m. at Ferncliff Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to SICSA of Dayton, 8172 Washington Church Rd. Washington Township, OH 45458. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting http://www.jacksonlytle.com.




