NEIDHART, George

NEIDHART,

George Frederick "Fred"

Fred left his Earthly home at age 82, to go to his heavenly home on April 15, 2021.

He was with his wife and

family. Fred was a born-again Christian, quiet and patient

person, and loving husband and father. He was employed by Navistar Inc. for 38 years and retired as a Major

Programs Engineer. He is

survived by his wife of 62 years Barbara (Dooley), daughter Beth (Nussbaum), and his son Scott. He left 2 granddaughters, Allison Morris and Ashley Nussbaum, and 2 great-grandsons. No services will be held in Ohio. Share memories and stories at www.pagetheus.com. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the charity of your choice in his name.

