NEIMER, Frank Jerome



Frank Jerome Niemer, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Hospice



of Dayton. He was born on November 23, 1932, in Portsmouth, OH, to the late Frank and Anna (Hock) Niemer. Frank served in the United States Army during the Korean War and enjoyed a long career as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Eleanor Morrison Niemer, and his brothers, George Niemer and Carl "Tucker" Niemer. Frank is survived by his two children, Jeff (Cathy) Niemer and Marianna (Dan) Buescher. He was better known as "Pappaw" to his two grandchildren, Rachel (Thomas) Barnell and Renée (Dan Kinnison) Niemer. He is also survived by his three great-grandchildren. Due to health restrictions, a private graveside service and burial will take place at Saint Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Wheelersburg, Ohio. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

