NELSON, Ellen

NELSON (McDaniel), Ellen Rebecca



Ellen Rebecca (McDaniel) Nelson passed away the morning of Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Kettering Medical Center after a long bout with cancer. She was the daughter of the late James and Mable Dorsey McDaniel and was born at Nettie August 22, 1939. Ellen had a very active life as a military wife living in Italy, Okinawa, and many other US locations. She was also an employee and retiree of the Army and Air Force Exchange Service. Following her time as a military wife, she became an accomplished golfer, boasting of three "hole-in-ones" along with many club wins. Ellen was a resident of Fairborn, Ohio at the time of her passing.



She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Diana Nelson. She is survived by loving husband, Gerald Nelson; son, Steven Nelson; daughter, Deborah Sharp (John); 2 granddaughters, Heather Sharp and Holly Kirkwood (Shawn) and their children, Priya and Paxton; sister-in-law, Linda Garrett; nephew, Charles Garrett (Vanessa) and their children, Rachael and Will.



Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m., Friday, December 11th in the Fairview Cemetery at Nettie. Friends may call at noon on Friday at the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bread of Life Food Pantry, PO Box 930, Summersville, WV 26651.



