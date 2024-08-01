Nelson, Gerald Hobert



GERALD HOBERT NELSON, 85 years of age of Fairborn, Ohio passed away peacefully Friday July 26, 2024 at his home. He was the son of the late James Hobert and Bonnie Heslep Nelson and was born in Nuttallberg, Fayette County, West Virginia on May 12,1939. Gerald was a retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant and a government contractor. He was an avid golfer and member of the Milton Club in Kettering and Moose Club in Beavercreek, OH.



He was also preceded in death by his wife Ellen Nelson, one daughter Diana Nelson and two sisters, Audrey Ross and Carol Bjork.



Surviving: Daughter Debora Sharp (John) Fairborn, Ohio; Son Steven Nelson (Malinda Buettner) Dayton, Ohio; Sister Linda Garrett, Bridgeport; Grandchildren, Holly and Heather; Great Grandchildren, which were the love of his life, Priya, Paxton and Parker, who is on the way.



Graveside services, with military honors, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday August 3rd in the Fairview Cemetery at Nettie. The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local Verterans organization.



Condolences: watersfuneralchapel.com



