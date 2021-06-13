NELSON, Paige Ellsworth



Age 72 of Ross, Ohio, passed away on June 10, 2021. He was born on July 8, 1948, in Zanesville, Ohio, the son of Paige J. and Cuma (Shiplett) Nelson. Paige served as a police officer with Lemon Township Department and Butler County Department, where he served as the Sheriff until retiring in 2003. He is survived by his wife, Ann (Woodard) Nelson; his



children, Tracy McGuire (John Keechle), Scott L. Gibson, Gregory L. (Layne) Gibson, Joe



Messer, Paige E. Nelson II, and Neil Campbell; grandchildren, Kimberly Cox, Johnathan Keechle, Mike, Greg, Rachel, Ray, and Gage; three great-grandchildren, Kaecie, Colton and Katelynn; three sisters, Darlene, Tonya and Sharon; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Duane Gibson and Michael Gibson; and one brother, Bob Nelson. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, OH on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.



Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 1:00 pm. If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences may be made at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com