NEMETH, Joseph O. "Joe"



Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born in Dayton, OH, to the late, Joseph F. and Anna (Gaston) Nemeth. Also preceding him in death is his wife M Beverly (O'Farrell) Nemeth, son Joseph Nemeth, sisters Rose Marie Johnston and Betty Storch. Joe is survived by son Mike Nemeth and daughter-in-law Amy (Smith) Nemeth, daughter Annemarie Nemeth; grandchildren Elizabeth, Lydia, Michelle, Lauren,



Julia, four great-grandchildren; and Natasha Mezni - Joe's



loving care provider for over 7 years. Joe was a graduate of Notre Dame. He worked for the City of Dayton for over 35 years retiring as City Architect. He enjoyed sports, music, reading, and especially sharing his Hungarian heritage.



A visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 14 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Joe will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please



consider memorial donations to St Charles Borromeo Parish.



Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com