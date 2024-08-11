Nenni, JoAnne



JoAnne Nenni, 96, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at Bickford of Middletown. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia on April 12, 1928 to parents, Thomas and Anna Martha (Utterback) Clendenning. JoAnne was dedicated to making a loving home for her family and after raising 7 children, she returned to school at the age of 50 to become a nurse. She then worked as a registered nurse for Middletown Hospital, retiring after 20 years of service. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. In her spare time JoAnne enjoyed swimming, taking long walks and birdwatching and she was a life master bridge player. JoAnne is survived by her husband, William Shelton; sons, Paul (Cecelia) Nenni, Michael (Tammy) Nenni, John "Jack" (Kathy) Nenni, Greg Nenni, Carl (Monica Murphy) Nenni & George (Stephanie) Nenni; daughter, Suzanne (Greg) Hull; step-son, Brian (Sally) Shelton; step-daughter, Margy Shelton; brothers, John Clendenning & Thomas Clendenning; sister, Sandra Kenney; 19 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Elizabeth Stevens, Mary Ellen Stathopoulos & Carole Ray. Memorial Mass will be held Friday, August 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



