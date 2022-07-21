NERGER, Rachel



Rachel Nerger, 29, of Springfield, formerly of Thackery, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born on December 30, 1992, in Springfield, the daughter of Dana J. and Sheri A. (Buell) Horsley. Rachel graduated from Graham High School in 2011 and then received a dual bachelors' degree in Elementary Education and Special Education from Grand Canyon University Suma Cum Laude in 2015. Following college, she worked in Phoenix as an Early Childhood Educator before moving to Springfield. Rachel also worked as and loved being a Barista finding employment with various coffee shops, but most recently Starbucks in Springfield. She and her husband Greg served together as Spring Hill campus Pastor and the youth at Fellowship Church. She had a passion for God and helping kids see His beauty. Rachel is survived by her husband Greg; her two children: Reagan and Gideon; parents, Dana and Sheri Horsley; brother, Brandon J. Horsley; maternal grandparents, Rob and Ruthie Buell; uncles and aunts: Terry and Darla Buell, Rick and Rhonda Pencil, Bob and Gwen Pencil and Kenny Michael; in-laws: Gary and Darcy Nerger, Gage and Stephanie Nerger, and Alyssa Nerger; chosen sisters: Shelby Harris and Brittany Jo Herston; and many, many friends and acquaintances who will cherish her memory and miss her enduring smile. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jack and Clysta Horsley, and her aunt, Diana Horsley. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, July 24th from 4-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of her life will be on Monday the 25th at 11:00am at Fellowship Church, 2301 Valley Loop Rd., Springfield, with Livestreaming provided through Fellowship Church's YouTube Channel, 'Fellowship Springfield Live'. To leave online condolences, support the family through financial support, view her video tribute and livestreaming information, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.



