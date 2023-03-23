Nesselrotte, Joyce



Joyce A. Nesselrotte of South Vienna passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Joyce was born April 16, 1945 in Melvin, Kentucky, the daughter of Mary (Vanover) and Roy Bryant.



Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Danny Nesselrotte; daughters, Debra Dotson, Amanda Carter; son, Scott Parks; multiple grandchildren; brothers, Herald Bryant, Gary Bryant; sister, Louise Cornelson as well as several nieces and nephews.



Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Warren Parks.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, March 23, 2023 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. The family will receive friends 12-1pm prior to the service.



Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



