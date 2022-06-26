NEU, Judith

NEU (Wendell/Harpe),



Judith Ann



JUDITH ANN NEU (WENDELL/HARPE) age 80, of Bullhead City, AZ., went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Judy was born August 25, 1941, in Moline, IL. to Jack and Edith Wendell.



Judy retired from Square D in Middletown, Ohio, as the Executive Administrative Assistant to the President and held that position for over 31 years.



While in Middletown, Judy was heavily involved in her children's activities, Smiling Grandmothers, American Business Woman Association, TOPS, Elks, Eagles, American Legion and Moose Chapter 501.



When Judy retired to AZ, she never stopped working or serving others. She was involved with Red Hats, American Legion, Laughlin Elks 2872, Moose Riders 1860, Moose Chapter 1860 and Women of the Moose 1842.



Judy was passionate about the Moose International, Mooseheart and Moosehaven. While serving in the Moose Chapters in Middletown, Ohio, and Bullhead City, Arizona, she served many positions in her lifetime, including all positions within the Women of the Moose. She was Administrative Assistant for the BHC Chapter 1860 and was chosen for Grand Council, one of the highest honors in which she held dear to her heart. She traveled the United States training, encouraging, volunteering and supporting other Women of the Moose Chapters and The Moose International.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John David Neu; step-daughter, Teri Simpson; son-in-law, Chris



Shepard; mother and father, Jack Wendell and Billie Yenser; step-father, Edward Yenser; and step-mother, Lola Wendell.



Judy is watching over her daughters, Nancy Shepard of Middletown, OH, and Kathy (Jeff) Davis of Bluffton, S.C.; son, David Harpe, Sr. of Middletown, OH; step-daughters,



Lisa (Darla) Neu Wiley and Tami (Tom) Arnold of Middletown, OH.; sister, Jaque (Bill) Bistline of Palm Springs, CA.; many grandchildren, Niki, Sam, Zach, Justin, David Jr., Jacob, Chris, Erica, Brandon, Heather, Austin, Tyler and Nick; as well as many great-grandchildren.



Memorial contributions can be made in Judy Neu's name to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge 501, 3009 S. Main Street, Middletown, OH.

