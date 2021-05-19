NEUMAIER, Bertram E. "Bert"



Age 88, of Vandalia (Butler Twp.), passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at The Hospice of Dayton. Bert was born December 19, 1932, in Dayton, to the late John and Ellie A. (Raudies) Neumaier. In addition to his parents, Bert was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Evelyn, in 2016; a son, John Neumaier; and two brothers, Hans and Gerhardt Neumaier. Bert served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and went on to retire from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier with over 30 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and baseball fan and enjoyed collecting coins and stamps. Bert is survived by four children, Charles Neumaier and his wife, Sherry, Linda Thiele and her husband, Carl, Sharon Beeman and her husband, Donald, and Donna Jackson and her husband, Tom; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 21, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral services with military honors will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Bert to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420.

