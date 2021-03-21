NEVIN, Robert Charles



Age 80, passed away March 14, 2021. Robert, known as "Bob", was born November 4, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, to Robert Steely Nevin and Virginia Ruth (Boehme) Nevin. He attended Oakwood High School and



received a Bachelor of Arts



degree from Williams College and a Master's degree in



Finance from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. From 1962 to 1969, Bob served in the U.S. Navy aboard two nuclear missile submarines, first as an engineering officer and then as weapons officer. While on naval maneuvers in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 1965, Bob went on a blind date with Linda Sharon Fox. He proposed after several weeks – she said no – but he was persistent. Bob and Linda were married in April 1966 and enjoyed 54 years together before Linda's death in April 2020. Bob had a thirty-year business career in Dayton, Ohio, spending the first fifteen years with Huffy Corporation, at the time the largest bicycle manufacturer in the country, as Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. Bob joined Reynolds and Reynolds, a software developer and automotive forms printer, in 1985 and held several executive positions before retiring from the company as President of the Automotive Group in 2000. Bob was a dedicated community member with long commitments of service to many organizations. Highlighting a few, he spent 23 years working with and chairing various boards associated with Miami Valley Hospital, and 15 years working with



Dayton's local public television station, Think TV. In 2005, he received the PBS Leadership Award for outstanding service. He spent 25 years working with the Dayton Art Institute,



stepping down this past year as Chair of the Investment



Committee. Over the years he was also a trustee of the



Woodland Cemetery Association, as well as a trustee of the Sinclair Community College Foundation. He served as warden of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and worked with the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio. In 2002 he was appointed to the Wright State University Board of Trustees and ultimately had the honor of serving as its Chairman. He said the best part was enjoying the twice-yearly graduations to watch all the



students achieving their education goals. After his



professional retirement, Bob and Linda resided in Kiawah



Island, South Carolina, while continuing to spend summers in Dayton. While living in Kiawah they enjoyed 20 years of beach walks, time with family and friends, traveling the globe and golf. Did we mention Bob loved golf? It was a lifelong passion and one he shared with his son and grandsons. He was a born optimist (required of a long-time Cincinnati Bengals fan) and had a naturally curious mind. He read multiple newspapers a day, thought vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce was the best dessert, enjoyed action and sci-fi movies, and loved



cats, the more persnickety the better. Clearly, he was not



perfect he could be stubborn, grouchy, and, in emotionally-charged situations was often at a loss for the right words. And yet he referred to Linda, his wife, as "the fabric of his life," and up until the moment she died, thought she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen. He was a loyal friend and gave people the benefit of the doubt. He always did what he said he would do. He supported his children in their choices and had a moral compass that pointed due north. We, his descendants, will try and emulate his example.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, and his niece, Jennifer Linda Fox. Bob was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his children,



Heather L. and Andrew F. Nevin; daughter-in-law Amy Miscia Nevin; grandsons Charles V. and Wallace V. Nevin; sister



Katherine Nevin Rieske; brother-in-law Dennis Rieske; niece Christina Rieske Booth; nephew Robert Rieske; brother James Nevin; sister-in-law Nancy Rosenthal; brother-in-law George Fox; sister-in-law Claudia Fox; and nephews James and



Matthew Fox (all Foxes in Halifax, NS). Due to COVID-19, there will be a small gathering of immediate family at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family



requests donations to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness



Center (www.sicsa.org). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.routsong.com