NEVIUS, Nicholas Wayne

Nicholas Wayne Nevius, 25, passed away on July 30, 2021. Nicholas was born September 1, 1995, in Camarillo, CA, to Lawrence W. Nevius and

Marcella J. (Pearson) Wilson. He was a 2014 graduate from McCutcheon High School and received his bachelors' degree in Computer Science from

Purdue University in 2018. |Nicolas enjoyed programming, and was known for being an avid gamer.

In addition to his parents, Larry of Beavercreek, OH, and Marcy (Tim) Wilson of West Lafayette, IN, Nicholas is survived by siblings, Stacey (Nathan) Riggle of Fowler, IN, Allie (Eric) Noble of Lafayette, IN; step-siblings, Josh Wilson of TN, Jordan Wilson of TN; grandparents, Dennis (La Royce) Pearson of

Lafayette, IN, and Sonya (Bob) Morgan of Akron, IN;

step-grandmother, Ginger Wilson; as well as three beloved nieces, five aunts, four uncles, and numerous cousins who will all miss him very much.

Visitation for Nicholas will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens

Funeral Chapel, 1718 W. 350 N., West Lafayette, IN 47906.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM at the chapel, with burial to follow services in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.

Funeral Home Information

Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, Funeral & Cremation Services

1718 W. 350 N.

West Lafayette, IN

47906

https://www.tippecanoememorygardens.com/

