Newby, Connie



Connie Leigh Newby, age 63, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, with immediate family by her side. She was born on September 29, 1961 in Dayton, OH. She lived in Houston, Texas before settling into life in Columbus, Ohio. Connie was a longtime employee with The Ohio State University Athletic Department. She previously worked with the Capital Area Humane Society and she also fostered many dogs and cats throughout the years. Connie enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, animals, spending time with friends and family and singing along the The Wizard of Oz. Preceded in death by, parents, Don and Mary Coffey, sister, Carol Lingg, twin sister, Bonnie Lorton, niece, Jackie Jordan. Survived by, husband, James Newby, daughters, Lauren Jablonski and Allison Newby, grandchild, Gryffin Jablonski, brothers, Ken Coffey, Mike Coffey, Pat Coffey, Tim Coffey, John Coffey, Frank Coffey and Greg Coffey, sister, Linda Jordan, numerous nieces nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other family and friends. Private family services will be held at a later date. The family has asked that donations be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, OH, 43026, (614) 777-7387. Arrangements have been completed with JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME of HILLIARD, 5471 Frazell Rd.



