Newell, Doris

Newell (Sprinkle), Doris K.



Doris was born in Belfast, Ohio, the second of three daughters born to Cecil and Oraanna (Davis) Sprinkle. The family moved to Jamestown, Ohio, when Doris was in the sixth grade and she graduated from Silvercreek High School in 1952. During her high school years, Doris was a softball player, a sport she continued to enjoy in local and church teams in her young adult years. She also loved to sew and in her senior year of high school, the outfit she made for 4-H went to the Ohio State Fair competition where she won a trip to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade with other winners. As a mother, she used that love to sew outfits for her family, including the new ones for every first day of school. She was a skilled seamstress/tailor, working in the alterations departments at McDorman's Men's Store in Xenia, and at Lazarus and Parisian department stores. She loved butterflies and flowers, and enjoyed watching the birds. In 1953, Doris married Richard Delray Newell and became mother to two daughters, Vicki (Paul Dunteman Jr.) and Kathie (Michael Taylor), who survive her. She is also survived by her sister, Ellen Eavers of Xenia, and four sisters-in-law, Peggy Newell of Xenia, Jo Ann Morneault of Humble, Texas, Wanda Vaughn of Miamisburg, and Susan Newell of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard, and sister Hazel as well as her parents, sister-in-law Joyce Perry, and four brothers-in-law. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held 11:30 AM Thursday December 5, 2024, at McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia, where visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment at Silvercreek II Cemetery in Jamestown immediately following.



