NEWELL, Lynn E. "Gene"



Of Dayton, transitioned Tuesday, May 3, 2022. He attended Dayton Schools and was employed by L & M and GCA at Sinclair Community College for many years. Gene was quiet, yet resilient, having overcome several challenges over the last few years. He loved snacks, watching old tv westerns, Judge Judy, and PBS programming. He often had some strong political views. We will miss him dearly. Gene's memory will be cherished by sisters, Aletha Boggs, Anita Wilkerson, and Linda Newell; nieces, nephews and extended family.



Private Service. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. A very special thank you to the



Kettering Health Dayton (Grandview) MICU team for their



exceptional and compassionate care.

