NEWLAND, Marie



Age 88, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 2, 1932, in Hindman, KY, the daughter of the late James "Jim" & Mima (Hudson) Nickles. Mrs. Newland was a member of the First Freedom Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Newland; 2 sons, Charles Wendell Simpson & J.D. Newland; and by her



son-in-law, Wayne Hilton. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Hilton; granddaughter, Jamie (Chris) Allen; her great- grandson, Sam Allen; her brother, Bobby (Golda) Nickles; 2 sisters, Catherine South & Margaret (Sam) Farler; former daughter-in-law, Amy Jenkins; as well as numerous other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at First Freedom Baptist Church, 3315 Main St., Moraine, with Rev. Henry Watts, Jr. officiating. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mrs. Newland's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Marie Newland, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

