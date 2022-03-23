NEWMAN, Judith Lee



Judith Lee Newman, beloved daughter of James and Grace Newman, went to heaven on March 16 and is now with her Savior, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her daughter, Jenni Newman Washington (Drew); grandson, James Cameron



Newman; sisters, Barbara J. Beach and Joyce N. Randell;



nieces, Melissa Beach (Pam), Elise Randell, Heather Randell, Katie Didier (Doug); and grand-nephews and nieces, John and



Donovan Adkins, Hannah Ransdell and Henry Ransdell, Haleigh and Hazel Gosnell, Aiden, Liam, and Riley Didier; as well as many friends and church members. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:00 am at Grace



Christian Center, (4184 East Patterson Road, Dayton, OH 45430), with service beginning at 11:00 am. Arrangements



entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.

