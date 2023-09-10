Newnam, Mary

Newnam (Pickett), Mary



Lebanon  Mary Pickett Newnam, age 91, passed away August 29, 2023, at Otterbein in Lebanon, Ohio with her daughter by her side.



She was born in Darke County, Ohio and lived in Union City. In 1950, Mary graduated from Troy High School at the top of her class and, to her great pride was offered a scholarship to The Ohio State University.



She was married the same year to Robert V. (Gus) Newnam of Troy, Ohio, who preceded her in death.



Mary had four children who survive her: Robert Michael (Susan) Newnam of Tijeras, NM, Patrick A. (Mary Alice) Newnam of Edwards, CO, Mary Kathryn (Tom) Rice of St. Petersburg, FL, and Kelly E. (Dennis) Fox of Lebanon, OH. Seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren also survive her.



Her parents were Benjamin Pickett and Edna Study who preceded her in death as well as seven siblings who have all passed from this life before her: Harold, Donald (Forrest), Robert, Paul, Florence, Olive, and Irene.



Mary retired from Monarch Marking in Dayton, Ohio as Human Resources Administrator, a position she achieved through dedication, immense effort and numerous professional courses, classes, and studies. In many ways she exceeded her own goals beyond what was required and truly reached for the stars.



She was a talented writer who had worked at several newspapers including Troy Daily News and Putnam County Sentinel. She also wrote her own column in The Putnam County Vidette Columbus Grove, Ohio and held several key positions including editor. Personal journals and documents provide a glimpse into her fascinating life, a story her family can treasure.



Mary loved reading, walking, singing, and playing piano as well as embroidery, drawing, and painting. Other passions included science, archaeology, antiques, and big band music. She was known for her wit and humor, outstanding work ethics, drive, enthusiasm, and her beautiful smile.



She supported the charity Doctors Without Borders. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to this worthy organization as well as the Otterbein Benevolent Society for their wonderful care of Mary.



Mary will be interred at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.



