NEWTON, Marjory L.



Marjory L. Newton, age 89, passed away on April 28, 2021. She was born on February 16, 1932, in Hamilton, OH, to



Robert and Evelyn Timmer. She was the loving wife for 44 years of the late Donald



Newton; cherished sister of the late Florence Netherton, the late Lawrence Timmer/sister-in-law of Josephine Timmer, and sister Patricia Hume; beloved aunt of the late Erna Rae DeLano, John Timmer, Mary Stahl, Teresa Emmes , William Timmer, Katrina Vanderpool, Rebecca Kreynest, David Timmer, Michelle Ittner, Joe Hume, Tracy



Robinson, Casey Hume, and Cody Angel. Loved by many great-nieces and great-nephews. Private services held at the convenience of the family.


