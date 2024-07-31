Nianouris, Susanne

Nianouris (Hosket), Susanne R. "Sue"



Susanne R. (Hosket) Nianouris died on Thursday July 25, 2024. Born in Dayton Ohio on June 13, 1933 to Henry C. Hosket and Emma Baughman Hosket. Sue graduated from Stivers High School and attended Dayton University. She met and married her husband, the late Emmanuel Nianouris, and resided in Richmond, Indiana and Dover Ohio before moving to Columbus Ohio in 1960. Sue was very active in Columbus, enjoying bowling, tennis and golf, loved her dogs and loved being with her family anytime. She is survived by two sons, Van C. Nianouris of Cincinnati, Ohio and Eric Nianouris of Charlottesville, VA; grandchildren, Madolyn Nianouris and Jonathan Nianouris, both of Cincinnati, Ohio. Alex Nianouris and his wife Dr. Meredith Hovis of Wilmington, NC and Emma Nianouris of Chapel Hill, NC. Survived by many nieces and nephews, Preceded in death by her parents, Henry C Hosket and Emma Baughman Hosket, husband Emmanuel, brother, Frederick Hosket and his wife Midge of Miamisburg, Ohio, and sister, Elvera "Toot" Gilbert and her husband Roy Gilbert of Columbus, Ohio. Visitation will be held 10 a.m.  12 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2024 at Schoedinger Grove City, 4242 Hoover Rd., Grove City, OH 43123. A procession will follow visitation to a 1:00 p.m. graveside service at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad St, Galloway, OH 43119. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations made to Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com