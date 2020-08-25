NICHOLL, Lawrence M. "Larry" 81, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with the Lord after losing his courageous battle with Cancer, on Friday, August 21, 2020. In his final hours he was at home where he was surrounded by loved ones. Larry was born April 4, 1939, to A.D. and Bessie (Strouse) Nicholl in Springfield, Ohio. Larry was especially proud of his 1951 win as the City of Springfield Soap Box Derby Champion at the age of 12. He graduated from Springfield High School and went on to work at International Harvester for 40 years before retiring in 1999. He was an avid bowler until the age of 79 and he loved camping and fishing. Larry was an active member of Forest Valley Freewill Baptist Church. Larry's first wife Virginia Day survives him and is the mother of his 3 children. Other survivors include: special life partner, Sandra Nan; his three children, Rodney (Amy) Nicholl, Alice (Denver) Douglas and Sharon (Scott) Jones; 7 grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Rosie. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Betty Nicholl; his parents; and brothers, Dean and Kenneth Nicholl; and sister, Phyllis (Crist.) Due to current CDC guidelines, a socially distanced service will be held at Forest Valley Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation hours: 5 to 7 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020, in the church. Funeral service at 12 o'clock noon Friday, August 28, 2020, in the church, with burial at Ferncliff Cemetery & Arboretum immediately following. Arrangements by Jones, Kenney, Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

